Calendar date: day of Christmas songs in Horsham to raise funds for charity

The sounds of Christmas will fill the air in Horsham town centre on Saturday (December 10) as the local branch of Age UK holds a day of festive songs.
The bandstand will be the venue and there will be performances from:
10-11am - Slinfold Concert Band
11-11.30am - Cantatrice
11.30am-12pm - Horsham Harmony
12 1pm - Horsham Rock Choir
1-1.30pm - The Pleasure Singers
1.30- 2pm - Christ’s Hospital Choral Society
2-2.30pm - Ken Harvey
2.30-3pm - Singergy
3 4pm - Songbirds Choir
There will be a collection for Age UK Horsham District with the funds raised helping to alleviate loneliness, isolation and poverty amongst older people across the Horsham district.