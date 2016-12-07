Calendar date: day of Christmas songs in Horsham to raise funds for charity

The sounds of Christmas will fill the air in Horsham town centre on Saturday (December 10) as the local branch of Age UK holds a day of festive songs.

The bandstand will be the venue and there will be performances from:

10-11am - Slinfold Concert Band

11-11.30am - Cantatrice

11.30am-12pm - Horsham Harmony

12 1pm - Horsham Rock Choir

1-1.30pm - The Pleasure Singers

1.30- 2pm - Christ’s Hospital Choral Society

2-2.30pm - Ken Harvey

2.30-3pm - Singergy

3 4pm - Songbirds Choir

There will be a collection for Age UK Horsham District with the funds raised helping to alleviate loneliness, isolation and poverty amongst older people across the Horsham district.