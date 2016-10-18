Car meet to be held for Crawley crash victim

A car meet is to be held this evening (Tuesday October 18) to pay tribute to a Crawley man who died in a crash last week.

Shahid Moghal, 22, from Furnace Green, died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a tree.

Shahid Moghal. Photo contributed by Ali Dogan

Police said a silver Toyota Starlet was travelling east on the A2011 Crawley Avenue at about 8pm on Friday (October 14) when it left the road, 600 metres before the junction with the A23.

Shahid, who was known as Sid, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Three Bridges, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he is in a serious but stable condition, officers added.

Shahid worked as a mechanic at his family’s business Crawley Autofit in Priestley Way.

The former Thomas Bennett Community College student loved his cars and was a member of the Crazy Cruisers car club in the town.

Ali Dogan, who is also a part of the club, said Shahid had helped him through a tough time after losing his brother three years ago.

He said: “I knew him before he was part of this club, he was like a little brother to me.

“I went to his house and his brother opened the door and just cuddled me.

“He was always smiling. One of his friends used to call him smiley face as he never stopped smiling.

“When somebody was upset and he came down smiling it was enough to put a smile on someone else face.

“He was a very helpful and happy guy. It’s a shame as lads his age have so much life in front of them and its taken away so young.”

The club will be holding a car meet this evening to pay tribute to Shahid.

Those who wish to pay their respects to the 22-year-old are expected to meet at Sainsburys in West Green at 8pm.

A convoy will then drive slowly through town and down to where the crash took place.

“Anyone who wants to pay their respects is more than welcome to come,” Ali said.

“The only thing we expect is for people to be respectful.”

There is another tribute scheduled on November 13.

Anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle being driven before is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Claypole.

