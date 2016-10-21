Car sales firm closes after 30 years

A long-established car sales firm has closed down after more than 30 years.

Harfields in Park Street, Horsham, was known for its ‘excellent reputation.’

Cars were cleared from the forecourt of the family-run premises last Tuesday and black hoardings erected around it.

The site is now being taken over by major car rental company Enterprise Car Hire. Construction firm MyaCasa is now carrying out refurbishment works on the site.

Site manager Greg Joyner said that the works were expected to take eight weeks. He said an original ‘barn’ building on the site was being retained and would be converted into a main office for the rental firm.

Horsham District Council granted planning permission for the change of use from car sales to a vehicle hire centre last December.

Consent was also given for the demolition of two sheds and the erection of a canopied wash bay.