Care home pulls out all the stops for wedding of resident, 71

A care home pulled out all the stops when one of their residents decided to marry her long-term partner.

Irene Bennett, 71 - known as Audrey - tied the knot with Mick Adams at Crawley Register Office before returning to Burleys Wood care home in Crawley which hosted the happy couple’s reception.

The care home marked the occasion with a ‘pink and cream’ themed celebration in which staff, residents and family members took part.

Staff decorated the day centre with paper lanterns, fairy lights, pink tablecloths and pink chair bows, with pink and cream bouquets of flowers on each table.

Guests were treated to scampi and chips and a strawberry mousse, home-made by Burleys Wood’s chef.

Suzanne Hughes, deputy chief executive of Shaw healthcare, which owns and operates the care home, was there, along with Crawley’s mayor Raj Sharma.

Audrey first met Mick 20 years ago as friends, with a shared interest in curries and rock’n’roll music, before later becoming a couple.

While living together in Cyprus, Irene suffered a stroke and they returned to the UK with Audrey moving into Burley’s Wood in 2013.

Care home manager Wan Nowakowski said: “Audrey is a vibrant and fun-loving part of the home, so when they both told us that they were getting married we knew we had to organise something big for them.

“All of our staff came together to help out from our chef doing the meals and operations manager, Kim Harris, doing the wedding cake to a flower arrangement by our activities coordinator. One member of staff even came in later on in the day to DJ for the happy couple.

“I’d like to thank everyone, including the mayor, who joined us to mark the big day.”

Suzanne added: “It was great to see everyone pull out all of the stops for such a special day. I wish Audrey and Mick all the best in their marriage.”

Burleys Wood provides residential and respite care. Shaw healthcare provides care for individuals in nursing and residential homes, hospitals, supported living environments and domiciliary care schemes.