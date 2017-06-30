Cash grant for park film night

The Friends of Goffs Park have been granted £1,793 to put on an evening film screening to help raise the profile of the park.

The money was granted at the first meeting of the Crawley County Local Committee on Thursday (June 29) from its Community Initiative Funding pot.

The committee was formed through the merging of the East and West Crawley committees.

It has a total of £36,000 to allocate over the next year.

The Community Initiative Fund provides small grants to assist local community projects.

To find out if your project is eligible, log on to www.westsussex.gov.uk .

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.