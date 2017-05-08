Charity football match in memory of ‘nice guy’

A Crawley man who lost his best friend to a sudden heart attack is putting on a charity football match this Saturday (May 13) in his memory.

Dave Marshall, 31, from Ifield in Crawley, has organised the match to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Dave and Cherish Marshall with their daughter Abi and family at last year's event which raised �4,642 for the British Heart Foundation

His best friend, Paul Bushell died from an unexpected heart attack in February last year, which was brought on by high cholesterol. He was just 32 years old.

His death came as a shock to his family and fianceé, Amalia Koflach, who he was due to marry this month.

Dave, who now lives in Smallfield in Horley, said: “I was best friends with Paul since I was 12 – he sold me a push bike once for £12, I haggled him!

“He was a great one liner and liked a great joke, he was never too serious and was a nice guy.

Last year's football match at Crawley Town Football Club

“He was at work one day and went home and had a turn, which turned into a heart attack.

“He was a gym goer, but he knew he had high cholesterol, but perhaps overlooked the importance.

“It’s a silent killer, you don’t know if you have got it, it is not difficult to get checked and I urge people to do this.”

The charity football match, which has been named The Paul Bushell Cup, is being held at Crawley Town Football Club in Winfield Way and will start at 3pm.

The match will be between Automotive Repair Systems – the firm the pair worked for – and Harwoods Group.

A family fun day is also being held as part of the day which will open to the public at 11am.

Entertainment, a classic car show, bouncy castle and various stalls will be on offer.

Hundreds are expected to attend including the mayor of Crawley, councillor Raj Sharma.

Dave, who lives with his wife, Cherish and seven-year-old daughter, Abi, and has another one on the way, is putting on the event for the second time, after a successful day last year, which raised more than £4,642 for the BHF.

He added: “Last year’s event was very humbling and we wanted to do something again. It is nice to see everyone having a lot of fun and it is a nice way to remember Paul.

“I don’t think the BHF get enough coverage either, we have a target of £3,000 but it would be great to top last years if we can!”

To find out more about the event click here.

And to make a donation ahead of the event click here.

