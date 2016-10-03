Charity hails volunteers and calls on more to come forward

The work of volunteers and the vital role they play supporting carers was celebrated by Carers Support West Sussex at The Dome in Worthing.

The annual Volunteer Away Day saw more than a dozen of the 40-plus volunteers meet to talk about new ways of working to support some of the 84,000 carers in West Sussex.

The day included bonding exercises, discussion groups and entertainment, as well as a personal thank you from chief executive Jennie Musgrove.

Volunteer co-ordinator Pam Thomson said: “It was a fantastic day and a great opportunity for our volunteers to meet one another in a social setting while helping to shape volunteering for the future.

“Our volunteers bring experience, understanding and empathy into Carers Support in a way you simply can’t find anywhere else. Working with them to support carers in West Sussex is such a pleasure.”

Carers Support West Sussex is now calling on more people to give up their time to help carers, who save the UK economy an estimated £4,000 a second.

Jennie said: “Our volunteers are the lifeblood of Carers Support and we simply wouldn’t be able to do what we do without their invaluable contribution.

“Many of our volunteers are, or have been, a carer themselves and so have a unique understanding of the challenges caring can bring. We’re extremely lucky to have them.

“We’re always looking for more volunteers though and we’re determined to smash the myth that it can take up too much of a person’s time. For example, we have volunteering opportunities which would require just four hours of someone’s time per month. That’s less time than we spend on our smartphones.”

For more information, visit www.carerssupport.org.uk or call 0300 028 8888. You can also find out more about volunteering by emailing volunteering@carerssupport.org.uk or calling 01293 220043.

