Children fly free on the British Airways i360

British Airways i360 has said children can ‘fly free’ on the tourist attraction in Brighton to celebrate the start of the school summer holidays.

On Wednesday, July 26, up to three children aged four to 15 can glide up to 450ft for views across Sussex completely free of charge, when accompanied by one paying adult or senior (includes Resident Members).

Free child tickets for July 26 can be booked at the British Airways i360 ticket office on the day only, subject to availability.

British Airways i360 executive director Steve Bax said: “The school holidays are finally here, so treat the children to a day out at British Airways i360 – their flights are on us!”

Applies to individual bookings only.