Citizens Advice seeks digital volunteers

Citizens Advice is recruiting for a new volunteer digital and phone advice team in Haywards Heath.

The charity in Paddockhall Road, which is mainly staffed by volunteers, advises thousands on issues like debt, benefits and housing.

It is now responding to increased demand from clients who want to access advice on the phone, email and webchat, rather than the traditional face-to-face service.

Carolyne Smith, volunteer support team leader, said: “Clients are increasingly contacting us for advice online or via the phone. We are recruiting a specialist team to make sure we can meet this demand and continue to give all our clients the excellent service they expect from us.”

Applicants don’t need to have previous digital experience, but must have a confident telephone manner, good IT skills and a willingness to learn. People interested can find details at www.cassca.org.uk, or email volunteer@westsussexcab.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.