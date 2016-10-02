Classic cars and french food to return to town centre

Residents are set to be shaken and stirred as Horsham hosts another day of fine food and vintage cars.

The French market is returning to the town centre today (Sunday October 2) and will accompanied by the Vintage Fayre and a visit from the Aston Martin Owners Club.

Visitors will be able to rendezvous with James Bond cars, delicious French food, and get a splash of vintage charm and cool Jazz in a chilled and beautifully blended day out.

There will be a smell of fresh French bread in the air along with the sounds of evocative French songs with the France at Home market and chanteuse Aurora Chanson in the Carfax.

Adding to the variety of stalls there will be traders of vintage vogue clothing, gifts and objets d’art for a delightful retro experience all hosted by Horsham Markets by Food Rocks.

Arriving through East Street at midday will be the Aston Martin Owners Club making a welcome return visit to Horsham, co-ordinated by the Events team from Horsham District Council.

A fantastic selection of around 25 Aston Martins is promised along with the introduction of Lucy White singing famous James Bond themes in the Market Square.

A highlight for vintage car enthusiasts will be the presence of the world’s oldest surviving Aston Martin – the A3 which will be presented in front of Barclays bank from 10am to just after 3pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.