Clearwell Mobility opens new showroom in Crawley

Mayor Brian Quinn cut the ribbon on Clearwell Mobility’s new showroom in Queensway.

MD Duncan Gillett gave the Mayor and Mayoress a guided tour of the business, which sells home and outdoor mobility aids, and presented the Mayor with a £250 donation to the Alzheimer’s Society’s Crawley services - one of the Mayor’s official charities.

A statement from the company said: “Clearwell Mobility is pleased to announce the opening of their latest showroom in Crawley, West Sussex. This marks the 12th showroom for the Burgess Hill based mobility retailer and cements its position as the leading retailer in the South East.

“The official ribbon cutting ceremony was undertaken by the Mayor of Crawley, Mr Brian Quinn together with the Madame Mayoress. After the short ceremony, the Mayor and Mayoress were given a guided tour of the showroom by Managing Director, Duncan Gillett who demonstrated the wide range of products and aids available in the store.

“Mr Gillett then presented the Mayor with a donation of £250 to the local Alzheimer’s society in Crawley, one of the Mayor’s official charities.

“The new Clearwell showroom is the largest in the town devoted to equipment to help people maintain an independent lifestyle.

Clearwell Mobility

“As well as a full range of mobility scooters and walking aids, the new showroom features an extensive range of rise recline armchairs and profiling beds. Customers interested in a stairlift are able to ‘try before they buy’ the latest contemporary Starla stairlift from Stannah.

“Significant investment has been made in the in-store technology with a large interactive touch screen giving easy access for customers to Clearwell’s extensive online product range and enabling customers to order for in-store collection. Customer’s can also view information about Clearwell’s adaptations business, showcasing the company’s recent installations and Buying Guides.

“The showroom has full height graphics panels highlighting key features of the equipment and empowering customers with greater knowledge of the factors they should consider before making their purchase.

“There is a free to use wi-fi zone throughout the store.”

Duncan Gillett, Managing Director of Clearwell Mobility commented: “We are delighted to have secured new premises in Crawley giving us unrivalled coverage of West Sussex.

“With a population of over 100,000 people in Crawley and the towns of Horsham and East Grinstead nearby, this new showroom represents an important step for the company.”

For more information, visit: https://www.clearwellmobility.co.uk/

__

