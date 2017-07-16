Collision causing severe delays on A27 near Chichester

A two-car collision is causing severe delays on the A27 near Chichester this morning (Sunday).

Emergency services are currently at the scene just before the Fishbourne Roundabout, Eastbound.

According to police, the incident involved two cars with one vehicle colliding into a lamp post.

Officers closed one of the lanes to arrange recovery of the vehicles at around 12pm, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

According to the AA, there is stationary traffic after the incident, and firefighters are cutting the roof from one of the cars.

The AA spokesperson said queues are back half way along the Emsworth bypass, and travel time is at least 40 minutes.