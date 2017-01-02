COMMUNITY AWARDS 2017: Countdown to nomination deadline

There is now just one month to get in nominations for this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

Preparations are well underway for the awards ceremony being held at The Hawth on March 3 attended by our sponsors and shortlisted nominees. The judges meanwhile are getting ready to consider the nominations which have been coming in over the past few months.

DM1617776a.jpg Crawley Community Awards 2016. Matt Godfrey and The Othello Buddies receive the Volunteer group award from Cllr Patricia Arculus, Chairman of West Sussex County Council. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-160320-004736008

There are 16 awards up for graps covering, sports, charity, education, environment and performing arts.

The Crawley Observer run the initiative in partnership with Crawley Borough Council and the Hawth Crawley are now in their second year.

Last year, winners included the Ariel Theatre Group Othellos’ Buddies; the Springboard Project, the Celtic and Irish Society, Autism Support Crawley, Home-Start CHAMS and the Downsman Bowls Club.

Individuals recognised in 2016 for their achievements included Maria Hains, a passionate supporter of causes including Crawley Hospital and Manor Green College; St Catherine’s Hospice fundraiser Barbara Alderson and David Moon, who works tirelessly helping conserve Ifield Brook Meadows for future generations.

DM1617799a.jpg Crawley Community Awards 2016. The Downsman Bowls Club receives the Sports Team award from Kelly Derham on behalf of Crawley Town Football Club. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-160320-004844008

To make a nomination go to https://goo.gl/bb66Ju. The deadline is February 10.