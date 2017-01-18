COMMUNITY AWARDS 2017: Final call for awards nominations

Nominations have fast been coming in for the Community Awards as the deadline draws ever closer.

The second Crawley Community Awards ceremony is being held on Friday March 10 and the deadline for nominations is on Friday February 3. There are 16 categories to choose from including education, fundraiser, sports group, culture and the environment.

Once the deadline has passed, our panel of judges will consider the shortlisted nominations. The 2016 awards judges Katie Bennett, family support worker covering the Crawley area; Dave Watmore, general manager of The Hawth, Craig Downs from Crawley Borough Council will this year be joined by Crawley Observer communities content editor Blaise Tapp.

Meanwhile, the Observer is working closely with The Hawth and Crawley Borough Council in preparing for the awards evening.

One of the acts performing is Footloose Dance Group, a creative dance class for people aged eight to 25 years with learning difficulties and disabilities. It is set to be an inspiring night for all.

To make a nomination fill out the online form at https://googl/bb66Ju. Paper forms are available from the Crawley Borough Council offices, The Hawth, Crawley Town Football Club and County Mall.