Community wardens get body video cameras

Crawley Borough Council’s community wardens are now equipped with body worn video cameras when on patrol.

The cameras are being implemented with immediate effect after a trial during December 2016.

A police spokesman said: “The cameras will enable the Wardens to gather video and audio evidence of incidents as part of efforts to help combat anti-social behaviour around the town.”

Under the Sussex Police Community Accreditation Scheme, the community wardens have the power to enforce certain regulations, of which include:

- Require the name and address of a person whom an accredited person has reason to believe has committed a ‘relevant offence’ (such as causing injury, alarm or distress to any other person or the loss or damage to any person’s property, or the relevant Fixed Penalty Offence)

- Require the name and address of a person acting in an anti-social manner

For more information about the community wardens, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/communitywardens.

