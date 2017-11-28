Concern for missing Bognor man

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for information regarding a missing Bognor man.

In a statement, it said Anthony O’Neil was last seen on Friday (November 24) at his home in Aldwick Road and hasn’t been seen since.

It added: “The 59-year-old has a form of dementia and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“It is believed he may have gone to the Crawley area where he has family.”

Anthony, known as Tony, is described by police white, 5’ 10” with short brown hair and a beard.

He wears glasses and although it is unknown what he is wearing he often wears black shoes, black trousers, a white shirt and tie and a black coat, police said.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 305 of 24/11.