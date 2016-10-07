Concern for missing Crawley schoolboy

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old schoolboy Hassam Malik from Tilgate, Crawley.

Hassam was last seen leaving his school, The Holy Trinity, in Buckswood Drive, walking towards Woburn Road, Crawley, at 11.45am on Thursday, October 6.

Hassam, who is of Pakistani/Dutch descent, is described as being of Asian appearance, 5ft, with black hair cut short at the sides.

He was wearing a white shirt, black trousers, black shoes, black jumper, blue tie and a navy blue parka-style jacket with a fur hood. He was carrying a black bag bearing the word ‘hype’ in white letters.

Missing persons co-ordinator Detective Sergeant Kate Witt said: “We’re concerned about Hassam because this is out of character for him and he has never gone missing before. His family are extremely worried about him.”

Members of the public who see Hassam or have any information concerning his whereabouts should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1387 of 06/10.

If he is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention please call 999 immediately.

