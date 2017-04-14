Concern for missing girl, last seen at Crawley station

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl.

According to Sussex Police, Lilly-Rose Jay was last seen shopping in Crawley on Thursday (April 13) at 4.30pm but suddenly ran off with a friend towards Crawley railway station. They are believed to have got on the 4.30pm train bound for London Victoria.

Sergeant Chris Bryant said: “We are increasingly concerned for Lilly-Rose as she is only 14. We would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts.”

Lilly-Rose is white, of petite build, with dark brown hair often worn up in a bun with blue/green eyes. She was wearing a black Nike hooded top, grey t-shirt, blue jeans, grey trainers and was carrying a grey handbag and shopping bags.

She has connections in Bognor Regis, London and the Gravesend area of Kent.

Anyone who sees Lilly-Rose or has information about her whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1078 of 13/04.

If Lilly-Rose is in danger or in urgent need of medical attention, dial 999.