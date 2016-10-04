Concern for missing man

Police are growing concerned for a missing man from East Grinstead.

Christopher Spiller left for work at usual at about 6am on Monday, October 3 to catch a train from East Grinstead railway station to London Bridge, according to police.

However his place of work phoned later on Monday to say Christopher had not turned up to work. His parents spoke to him at 4pm but he did not return home and not been heard from since, a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed.

PC Saunders said: “Christopher likes to walk and often takes rural routes towards Forest Row, towards Tunbridge Wells and along the Worth Way. He is believed to be wearing the clothes he wears to work, a pair of shorts and a green polo shirt.

“He is 6ft, white, slim with a shaven head and has his left eyebrow and left ear pierced. He also has tattoos on his left arm of clocks and clouds.

“We are getting concerned about him as it is very out of character.”

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1659 of 03/10.

