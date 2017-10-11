Concern for missing schoolgirl

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who did not attend school on Monday (October 9).

Lisa Valencia was last seen on the Monday when she got out of a car to go into St Wilfrid’s School.

Police said she got on a train from Ifield to Horsham, arriving there at 11.38am but her movements after that are currently not known. There is concern for her welfare because of her age and natural vulnerability.

Officers said she was wearing her school uniform including a white shirt, blue blazer and rainbow-coloured tie and has long straight black hair,

Lisa comes from Bromley in South East London but is currently in foster-care in Kent.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police as soon as possible via 101 or online quoting serial 492 of 09/10.