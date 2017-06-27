Concern for welfare of missing 16-year-old from Crawley

Police are growing concerned for a missing 16-year-old from Crawley.

Emily Besant had been staying in the south London area but has previously lived in Crawley and has connections there, police said.

Emily Besant has gone missing. Photo: Sussex Police

She was last seen on Sunday (June 25) at 4.30pm in the Sutton area near Croydon.

It is believed she is travelling around Sussex and to the London area, though she may have travelled to the Bognor area, police said.

PC Kala Notton said: “We are concerned for Emily, as although she has gone missing before, she is only 16 and we are concerned for her welfare.

“She is white, 5ft 4ins with shoulder length blonde hair.

“She has her tongue, nose and lip pierced and often wears very long false eyelashes.

“She was last seen wearing a red top, blue jeans ripped at the knee and white Converse trainers.

“We believe she may be sleeping rough and not taking medication she has been prescribed.”

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is is asked to contact police online quoting serial 80 of 26/06.