Concern over missing Crawley girl

Police are concerned for a missing teenager from Crawley.

Hannah Allessendor-Pearce, 17, was last at home in Tern Road in Ifield about 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 1 and she has not returned since, police say.

She was seen by a family friend on Friday, November 4 in Coachmans Drive in Broadfield.

She has not been to college at Ifield Community College or her weekend job at Sainsbury’s in West Green, according to police.

PC Ian Vasey said: “This is completely out of character for Hannah as it is unlike her to not be in touch with friends and family and not return home.

“We believe she is still in the Crawley area but we are growing concerned for her safety.

“Hannah is white, 5ft 8ins with very long brown hair and glasses. She could be wearing a black bomber jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers.”

Please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting 317 of 08/11.

Members of the public can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

