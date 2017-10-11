Concerns over plans for new flats near station

Objections are being put forward to proposals to demolish an office block near Horsham Station and replace it with flats.

Developers are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to knock down Century House in Station Road and build a six-storey block of 49 flats together with car parking and cycle spaces.

But local residents are concerned at the proposals. Many say that the flats would amount to an ‘over-development’ of the site in an area where four new blocks of flats have recently been built.

There are also concerns that the flats would be the tallest building in Horsham and would blight nearby homes.

Nearby residents are also worried that the development would lead to increased road safety problems and traffic congestion because of the block’s proximity to a roundabout at one of the major entrances to the town.