Council awarded £15,000 to celebrate The BIG Seven-0

Crawley Borough Council has been awarded £15,000 Arts Council England National Lottery funding to help stage a major 70th birthday event.

Working with producers Same Sky and Cohesion Plus, the council will stage The BIG Seven-0, on November 25, in the Memorial Gardens to celebrate the New Town’s 70th birthday.

A council spokesman said: “The BIG Seven-0 will harness the cultural diversity of the town that engages children, young people and families in a celebratory way; independent artists and established and emerging community groups will explore the cultural heritage of the town – past, present and future.

“Crawley has an ever-changing, vibrant and diverse cultural landscape. This will be captured by our artistic collaboration with Same Sky and Cohesion Plus.”

Visit www.crawley.gov.uk/events.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.