Council awards final grants to community groups

Crawley Borough Council has awarded its final grants to community groups in Crawley.

Crawley Festival received a £1,000 share of the pot to help with funding and to support the exciting and diverse town centre event.

The grants come as part of the council’s Open Grants scheme for 2016/17.

Other groups who got a share of the pot are:

Ifield Cricket Club, a community amateur sports club who were awarded £500 for essential electrical work.

Crawley Run Crew, £498 start-up/development grant.

Maidenbower Park Community Club, £2,050 for a fun day for local residents with charities and community groups taking part.

Worth Parish St Barnabas Church, £1,000 for facilities (disabled access) improvements.

West Sussex Angling Academy at Broadfield Park, £500 for safety equipment.

WORDfest Crawley programme, £2,500 for events celebrating everything wordy - written, spoke, sung and drawn.

West Green Community Forum, £1,250 for local neighbourhood activities.

Open Grants are available for community and voluntary organisations activities in Crawley. Funding is available for up to £2,500. Most applications receive an offer of funding providing they meet the criteria for support.

To find out more visit www.crawley.gov.uk/grants or contact Craig Downs in Community Development on 01293 438763.

