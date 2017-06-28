Council cooks up a grant for Cultural Kitchen

This year’s Cultural Kitchen will be cooking up a feast thanks to a £2,400 grant from Crawley Borough Council.

Now in its eighth year, the family-friendly event showcases culinary delights with cookery demonstrations, food tastings, recipes and traditional entertainment from communities across Crawley.

Part of the Mainstage event at Crawley Festival, Cultural Kitchen takes place in the Memorial Gardens on Saturday (July 1), from 12noon until 5pm.

Mainstage is the finale event for the festival. There will be live performances all day and many activities and workshops to try.

Councillor Michael Jones, cabinet member for Community Engagement, said: “I am delighted that we have once again been able to award this grant to the Cultural Kitchen.

“The event is always so popular and our grant will enable the event to build on past successes and make this the best year yet!”

The event is free and makes a great family day out.

For more information visit www.crawleyfestival.co.uk.

The council’s Open Grants scheme is available for applications for neighbourhood action.

This includes events celebrating Crawley’s 70th anniversary.

For more information and to apply for funding visit www.crawley.gov.uk/grants.

Or call Craig Downs, funding and commissioning officer, on 01293 438763 or email craig.downs@crawley.gov.uk.

