Council grants £2,500 to disability social group

A disability social club in Crawley has been awarded £2,500 by the council to help purchase a minibus.

Gravity, a club for young adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health dificulties, needs the minibus for ‘vital transportation’ each week and to take its members out.

The grant was awarded to fund their family fun day at the Dormans Youth Arts Centre on Saturday (July 15), where guests enjoyed live music, a DJ, bouncy castle and barbeque.

Cabinet member for Community Engagement, councillor Michael Jones, said: “Community groups like Gravity are the backbone of this town, they support residents and put on fantastic events encouraging community spirit.

“I am thrilled we have been able to support them.”

Community grants are available for all events, including those relating to the 70th birthday of Crawley New Town.

For more information, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/communitygrants.

