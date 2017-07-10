Council grants £5,000 to Irish Festival

This year’s Crawley Irish Festival celebrates its 21st anniversary.

The council has awarded £5,000 to the Celtic and Irish Cultural Society, who host the annual event.

Crawley's mayor councillor Brian Quinn (left) and councillor Michael Jones (right). Picture: Crawley Borough Council

It takes place on Sunday August 27, in the Hawth Theatre, in Hawth Avenue.

Fifteen bands covering modern, contemporary, trad and easy listening music will be playing across the day’s festivities and the dancing arena will feature dancing competitions with the famous Crawley Ceili and dancing displays from Crawley’s Irish dance schools.

Throughout the day, children can take part in games, art workshops, sing-a-longs and storytelling.

Refreshments from a variety of different stalls will also be on offer to enjoy while watching GAA All-Ireland Football on a big screen.

The council has awarded a grant to go towards the annual event. Picture: Crawley Borough Council

Festival organiser, John Nolan, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this funding award from Crawley Borough Council.

“This will go a long way to meet the running costs of this year’s festival. The event promotes all that’s good about our Culture in a way for all, Irish and otherwise to be part of.

“We want to make the whole day a success and give all a memorable experience which can only be good for the town and its inhabitants.

“Our festival is here to bring cultures and communities together. Crawley is continually being developed and has a vibrant mix of cultures within which events like the festival flourish.”

As well as attracting thousands of residents, the festival also welcomes many visitors who travel long distances to enjoy the event.

The great success of the festival was recognised last week when the Irish Embassy chose to recognise the festival’s milestone anniversary, with an official reception in London.

Cabinet member for Community Engagement, councillor Michael Jones, said: “It was an honour to attend the reception at the Embassy of Ireland, it was fantastic to meet such a wonderful group of people including the Irish Ambassador, Daniel Mullhall, who are passionate about sharing their rich and vibrant culture.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to continue our support for such an integral community group, for an event that goes from strength to strength.”

For more information visit www.celtic-irish.co.uk or call John Nolan on 01293 513189.

