Council home plans to be put to the public

Plans for six new council homes in Ifield West are to be put on public display.

Crawley Borough Council is holding a public information event to display its proposals to build six new council homes in Dobbins Place, Ifield West.

The planned development, consisting of four houses and two flats, is being worked up by the council and architects The Tooley and Foster Partnership.

The plans to redevelop the Dobbins Place area next to Tesco Express and Dobbins Pond will be put on display at Ifield West Community Centre in Dobbins Place, Ifield West between 4pm and 8pm on Wednesday, December 7.

The council aims to submit a full planning application in the winter.

Councillor Peter Lamb, leader of the council, said: “We want to hear what residents and stakeholders in the local community think about our proposals so please come along on December 7 to find out more and give us your views.”

Members of the public who cannot attend the event and would like to be sent the proposals via email should contact Lisa Venn, contracts manager, on 01293 438028 or email lisa.venn@crawley.gov.uk.

