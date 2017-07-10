Council picks contractor to build 44 affordable homes

More affordable homes could be built in Crawley.

The council has just picked a contractor to build 44 affordable homes in Southgate.

Westridge Construction Ltd has been selected to build the homes on the former Goffs Park Depot site.

The development, part of the council’s own build housing programme, comprises of 22 flats in four blocks and 22 houses in five terraces on the former depot site in Old Horsham Road.

The development and appointment of Westridge as the contractor are both subject to planning permission.

If approved, the new homes will provide housing for Crawley residents on the housing register. Work is expected to start on site this winter.

Westridge granted the contract to build the homes by the council’s cabinet on Wednesday June 28, subject to planning permission.

The contractor successfully built the council’s passivhaus development in Gales Place, Three Bridges, and 18 affordable flats and a Scout Hut in Lark Rise, Langley Green.

Councillor Stephen Joyce, cabinet member for Housing, said: “We’re investing millions in much-needed housing and this development will help to address the high demand for rented accommodation in Crawley.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.