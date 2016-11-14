Count down to East Grinstead lights begins

The mayor of East Grinstead will switch on the town’s Christmas lights at the end of November, the council has announced.

Town mayor councillor Bob Mainstone will switch on the Rotary Tree of Light and the Christmas lights on Saturday 26th November 2016.

The lights (provided by East Grinstead Town Council) are set to timers to start coming on 3.59pm from the High St, along London Road and Railway Approach.

All lights will be lit by 4pm at which point the town mayor will press the button to light the tree.

This year is the first time that the lights have been co-ordinated with the Rotary Club’ss tree of light.

There will be activity in the Market Square from 3.15pm with music from the East Grinstead Concert Band and singing of carols led by local choirs.

The Chequer Mead pantomime characters will be in costume and Santa’s elves (courtesy of poppies parties) will also be there to entertain.

Members of Rotary in official tabards will be present throughout the town centre during the day collecting for local Rotary charities as part of their Annual Christmas Appeal.

Mid Sussex District Council have granted free parking from 3pm in their short stay car parks for that afternoon.

East Grinstead Rotary Clubs will be undertaking their santa sleigh ride around the town in the evenings leading up to Christmas to raise funds for local charities.

