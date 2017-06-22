Country Park beach to close for repairs

Southwater Country Park’s beach area will be closed next week for repairs.

Horsham District Council said new stones and shingles will be laid following damage from wear and tear.

The works will also see the paths from Station Road car park and the fishing lake car park close along with the fishing lake car park itself.

The closures will be in place from 8am to 4pm from Monday (June 26) until Friday (June 30).

Dinosaur Island play area along with the Café and main car parks will remain open.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience.

