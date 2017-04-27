County Mall celebrates 25th birthday in style

Crawley’s County Mall Shopping Centre celebrated turning 25 in style.

The mall put on a party on Saturday (April 22) for shoppers who got to enjoy performances from 90s boyband DAMAGE and international dancer and model Kaner Flex.

Shoppers got to enjoy performances from pictured boyband Damage. Picture: VELOCITY WORLDWIDE

Centre manager Mark Haynes said: “We were thrilled with the turnout to our 25-year anniversary celebration.

“The atmosphere was phenomenal with shoppers of all ages enjoying the festivities and the artists performing outstanding drawing hundreds of shoppers into the mall on the day.

“A big thank you to everyone who made the day special. We’re excited to see what the next 25 years will bring!”

The mall in Southgate Avenue gave away free muffins, courtesy of BB’s bakers and baristas and free fizz.

Shoppers enjoyed performances from international dancer and model Kaner Flex pictured. Picture: VELOCITY WORLDWIDE

Shoppers also got to enjoy dozens of bespoke offers in some of the stores.

The birthday cake, provided by Drucker’s, was cut by the centre manager, who was joined by employee Rose Myers who has worked for the centre since it opened in 1992.

The mayor of Crawley, councillor Raj Sharma, also joined in with the cake cutting ceremony.

To see more of the day’s festivities, visit the mall’s facebook page or visit countymall.co.uk.

