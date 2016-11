A reader discovered a very unusual object when out walking on Sunday (November 13).

Colin Midgley sent us the photos which feature a deer’s head staring up from the ground.

The deer head

He discovered it while out walking by the Driving Test Centre behind The Beefeater/Acorn pub in Burgess Hill.

Mr Midgley writes: “Ah well I just left it there. After all what would I do with it if I brought it home?”