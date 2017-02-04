COUNTY NEWS: Body found after late-night search

The body of a woman was found in a field about 2.15am this morning, police say.

An extensive search was carried out by officers, the police helicopter and search volunteers.

A Police drone was used in the search

The body has not been formally identified, but is believed to be that of missing Irene Owen from Wick, according to Sussex Police.

Irene was last seen leaving her address in Penarth Gardens on yesterday afternoon at about 4pm.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious and the coroner’s officer has been informed, police say.

Inspector Nick Bowman said: “This is sadly not the outcome that we were hoping for but we are now supporting Irene’s family at this very difficult time.”

