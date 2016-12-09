COUNTY NEWS: Busy road closed after two cars crash into ditch

A busy road in Worthing has closed in both directions due to a two-car crash.

Titnore Lane, in Goring-by-Sea, has been closed between its junction with the A27 and Titnore Way.

Emergency services were called just before 1pm earlier today (December 9) to two separate incidents in which two cars left the carriageway and crashed into roadside ditches, police have confirmed.

The first collision involved a man driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

The second involved a woman in a black Honda Civic who was mechanically trapped when her car overturned.

The woman was extracted via the boot of her car but no one was thought to have been seriously hurt, a spokesman from Sussex Police said.

Emergency services were called just before 1pm earlier today (December 9) Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Richard Airey, from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), said neither of the drivers required hospital treatment.

A spokeswoman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) confirmed one vehicle was on its side and no-one was trapped.

The crashes follow a similar incident yesterday (December 8) in which a black Vauxhall Corsa overturned, necessitating closure of Titnore Lane between 1.20pm until 2.20pm while the scene was cleared.

No serious injuries were reported from the crash either.

No serious injuries were reported from the two-car crash. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

