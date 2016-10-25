COUNTY NEWS: Dad takes on TV challenge in memory of brave soldier son

A father whose son was killed in Afghanistan has told how his time on a Special Forces TV show has been a positive way of coming to terms with his loss.

Efrem Brynin from Sussex entered Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins in memory of his son, Lance Corporal James Brynin, who was killed in a friendly-fire incident while fighting the Taliban in October, 2013.

Lance Corporal James Brynin of the Intelligence Corps was killed in action in Helmand province, Afghanistan, on Tuesday ENGSUS00320131017090808

Mr Brynin was seen leaving the series in Monday’s show following a gruelling exercise known as ‘the sickener’.

Speaking before the episode aired, he said the SAS selection-style tasks had helped him understand some of what his son, a former Steyning Grammar School pupil, experienced as a soldier.

Mr Brynin said: “For me, one of the reasons to go on there, as a result of what’s happened to me and James, was I think to get a little bit closer to his emotion and what he went through in his work.

“He never let his personal and professional life intertwine.”

Efrem Brynin. SAS: Who Dares Wins continues Monday 9pm on Channel 4.

He added: “He didn’t leave any clues, diaries or stuff like that, so it was important for me personally to find and understanding in what that was like.”

As part of the show, particpiants are required to speak to the camera about their motives for joining the show what they struggle with, and Mr Brynin said it was good to be honest.

He said: “I think it helps a lot of people who go through similar things.

“Everybody has their cross to bear, whether it’s us losing James, or going through illness or something similar and it’s really nice to hear men speak about these sorts of things.”

L-R: Adam, Garry, Marc, Jon, Scott, Steven, Anthony, Efrem, Janakan and Conall SAS: Who Dares Wins continues Monday 9pm on Channel 4.

Despite the physical fatigue, Mr Brynin said being in the show had proved to be a cathartic experience.

He said: “It’s a positive part that’s come out of James, which was obviously a devastating thing, and we’ve obviously had to keep going and take the positives down the road.”

Lance Corporal Brynin served on two tours in Afghanistan and was posthumously Mentioned in Dispatches, an honour to commend his courage and gallantry in the face of the enemy.

An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned.

SAS: Who Dares Wins continues Monday 9pm on Channel 4.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.