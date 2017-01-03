COUNTY NEWS: Green light for starter homes across West Sussex

Three councils in West Sussex are among 30 local authorities across the country to spearhead a new starter home scheme.

Housing Minister Gavin Barwell has confirmed today that the first starter homes will be built on brownfield sites in 2017.

Mid Sussex District Council, Worthing Council and Chichester District Council are three of the councils involved.

Thousands of new homes backed with financial support will help more first time buyers into home ownership, said a spokesperson from the Department for Communities and Local Government.

They will be built exclusively for first-time buyers between 23 and 40 years old at a discount of at least 20 per cent below market value, the spokesperson said.

The first wave of 30 local authority partnerships have been selected on the basis of their potential for early delivery, according to the spokesperson.

These partnerships have been established under the Government’s £1.2 billion Starter Homes Land Fund which supports the development of starter homes on sites across England, said the spokesperson.

The first places will begin construction later this year along with sites supported by the Homes and Communities Agency, said the spokesperson.

Housing Minister Gavin Barwell said: “This government is committed to building starter homes to help young first time buyers get on the housing ladder. “This first wave of partnerships shows the strong local interest to build thousands of starter homes on hundreds of brownfield sites in the coming years.

“One in three councils has expressed an interest to work with us so far.”

The Starter Homes Land Fund was set up to prepare suitable land for quality starter home developments which can be built on by developers or through Accelerated Construction by 2020, said the spokesperson.

Each local authority partnership will work closely with the Homes and Communities Agency to identify and take forward further land opportunities for the fund, the spokesperson confirmed.

In addition, the Homes and Communities Agency has also today issued a call seeking expressions of interest from local authorities who are interested in using their land to deliver homes at pace through the £1.7billion Accelerated Construction recently announced, confirmed the spokesperson. This will see up to 15,000 homes started on surplus public sector land this Parliament, the spokesperson said.

