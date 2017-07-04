COUNTY NEWS: Homes evacuated after anti-tank mines found in Sussex garden

Homes have been evacuated and several streets closed after what is though to be anti-tank mines were discovered by a Sussex resident digging in his garden.

Police are advising drivers to avoid Westhampnett, near Chichester, for the time being.

A cordon remains in place in Stane Street where the Second World War ordnance was unearthed in a box in the ground at 10.50am today, Tuesday, July 4.

A 200-metre cordon was established to keep people safe and some local houses were evacuated, Sussex Police said.

Stane Street, and adjacent Coach Road and the amenity waste disposal site are currently closed whilst a military ordnance disposal team at the scene arranges safe removal and disposal of the items.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the immediate area.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.