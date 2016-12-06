COUNTY NEWS: Major road closed after van collides with showroom

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision that has caused a major highway to be closed.

A van travelling west collided with a stationary car and then with a car showroom at 12.20pm today, according to Sussex Police.

The A27 is closed westbound at Hammerpot Hill, near Arundel following the incident, a spokesperson Arun Police announced on Twitter.

Emergency services are at the scene and members of the public are advised to avoid the area, the spokesperson added.

The Ford Transit van driver suffered slight injuries and no one was in the Vauxhall Vectra car, police say.

The car showroom building suffered damage and Arundel Road is currently closed at the junction of the A280.

