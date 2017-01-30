COUNTY NEWS: New shelter for abuse victims set to open

A new shelter for domestic abuse victims is set to open in West Sussex.

Safe in Sussex – a charity offering support to those affected by domestic abuse – is hoping to open the Amber House shelter in Littlehampton in May.

The charity says it will offer a new style of protection for victims and will be the first of its kind in the UK.

Louise Gisbey of Safe in Sussex said “We are really excited about the project and are working hard to raise the necessary funds to make it happen.

“Through our research and the contact that we have with sufferers of domestic abuse we have learnt that there is a need for more opportunities for women to access services at an earlier stage before the abuse has escalated. Lives can be saved if the right intervention is in place and that is what we are hoping to achieve.”

Safe in Sussex currently offers local support via their freedom programme and provides out of area refuge for those in immediate danger.

Through significant research Safe in Sussex has highlighted a successful project in the Netherlands, known as Orange House, that offers advice, support and a safe refuge within the community.

The shelter due to open in Littlehampton follows on from the success of Orange House.

This new approach means that the refuge will not be hidden in the community but visible and recognisable offering support and services all under one roof.

Safe in Sussex has said that through Amber House, women and their families will have a safe place to turn to where they can seek the support they need to rebuild their lives within their community so they are not parted from family, friends, schools or other essential links.

If you are interested to learn more about this project please contact www.safeinsussex.co.uk.

Safe in Sussex will announce the location of Amber House in the coming weeks.

