COUNTY NEWS: Nun banned from nursing home for helping friend

A nun has been banned from a nursing home after she helped her friend out of bed.

Mairead Murphy, 67, visited her former neighbour Nora Ayliffe at Regency Court Care Home in South Terrace, Littlehampton on January 10.

The pigs in our farm were in a better state than the state I found Nora in that day Mairead Murphy

Ms Murphy, who qualified as a nurse in 1981, said she noticed a smell of urine in the room and stains on Ms Ayliffe’s clothes, so she got her out of bed to change her outfit.

She said: “I’m a farmer’s daughter and proud of it, but the pigs in our farm were in a better state than the state I found Nora in that day.”

When she left, Ms Murphy said police officers were waiting for her – and was told not to come back.

On Friday 13, Ms Murphy drove Ms Ayliffe’s partner Sean Corry, 84, to the home for a visit. But she said she was made to wait by the front door for 45 minutes and police officers were called again to escort her from the premises.

Ms Ayliffe, 91, has Parkinson’s Disease, and Ms Murphy feared her friend could die before she sees her again.

Bupa, which runs the home, said the care home manager asked Ms Murphy not to lift her friend out of bed, because it ‘requires two trained care home staff’. It defended the manager’s decision to report her to social services, as it claimed she had ‘violated approved safeguarding procedures’.

Ms Murphy has been banned while an investigation into the incident takes place, ‘to protect both herself and Nora from injury’, a spokesperson said.

In response, Ms Murphy said: “The mentality of safeguarding Nora from me, her friend who loves her dearly and would do all I can to make her comfortable and happy... I just can’t get my head around that.”

Ms Murphy has been a nun since 1968. After she completing her nurse training, she cared for people with mental disabilities at Moor Abbey Nursing Home in Ireland.

The decision to ban Ms Murphy was branded ‘ridiculous in every sense of the word’ by Mr Corry, who still lives next door to her.

Bupa managing director Kay Cox said: “We take all complaints made to our homes very seriously and immediately investigated these concerns. We work closely with the Council’s safeguarding team who have reviewed the situation and are confident we have taken all the right steps to ensure Nora’s safety.

“We have strict rules to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents and lifting residents requires two trained care home staff. We therefore always ask all visitors to our homes not to attempt to lift residents from their beds and instead ask for assistance from our carers.”

This is not the first instance that Ms Murphy has had concerns about the home. In 2015, she claimed to have contacted the Care Quality Commission which sparked an inspection of the home.

According to the CQC website, the home received a ‘requires improvement’ rating in August 2015, but received a ‘good rating’ in an unannounced visit in September last year.

