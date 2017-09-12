COUNTY NEWS: Peter Andre spotted in Sussex

Nineties superstar Peter Andre has been spotted in Sussex.
The singer-turned-presenter is in the area filming for 60 Minute Makeover.
Local resident Trevor Coffey grabbed him for a selfie in Littlehampton today.
