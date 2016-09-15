COUNTY NEWS: Pilot walks away unscathed after Sussex plane crash

A pilot walked away 'without a scratch' after crashing into a tree in Sussex this week.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Cross In Hand in East Sussex at around 12.10pm on Wednesday (September 14) after a small, light aircraft crashed down into a tree at a property in Herrings Lane.

They confirmed the pilot was the only person on board and was unhurt after the plane landed 15 meters high within the tree.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "Battle and Bexhill rope rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and one person was released and transferred into the care of the Ambulance Service."

DG Cioffi, operator of the VoliAmo flying school confirmed the aircraft was a Microlite, which took off from the School's own airstrip just north of Heathfield. The pilot had taken off from the airfield at lunchtime and had been up for an hour or so before the crash.

The pilot was checked over at the scene and, while shocked was not physically hurt.

Mr Cioffi said: "He did not have a scratch on him."

