COUNTY NEWS: Police appeal after restaurant fire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a restaurant in Sussex.

Sussex Police said the incident occurred at La Tana in Ladies Mile Road, Patcham, near Brighton, at about 12.30am on Sunday (June 18).

A police spokesman said: “No one was present in the property at the time, however the occupants of the flat above the restaurant were evacuated as a precaution.

“The incident was dealt with by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“The cause of the fire is unexplained at this stage, and police are appealing for anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 50 of 18/06.”