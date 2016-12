Astronaut Chris Hadfield will visit Sussex for a book signing later this week (Friday, December 16).

The singing spaceman, famous for his performance of David Bowie’s Space Oddity from the International Space Station, will be promoting his new book ‘The Darkest Dark’ at Waterstones in Brighton from 6pm.

It is part of an international book tour by the Canadian astronaut.

To find out more, visit: chrishadfield.ca/events/