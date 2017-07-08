COUNTY NEWS: Survey to shape adult social care

West Sussex residents are being urged to take part in a survey which will help shape the county’s adult social care.

Louise Goldsmith, council leader and cabinet member for adults, said: “We really hope to hear from as many people as possible who use our services, their families and carers, voluntary and community organisations, and all local people who have an interest in adult social care. We will then consider all the views before we decide on the way forward.”

The council is considering a new approach where people, their families and carers can meet with council staff in local settings to discuss their social care needs.

The council wants to:

• Talk to more people at an earlier stage and support them to stay as independent as possible

• Hold informal drop-in sessions in local communities, where people can talk to the county council about social care

• Help to connect people to services and activities in their local communities.

The proposals take account of what people have told the council about their experiences of using adult social care and has been trialled in some areas of the county since January this year.

A survey is running until August 11 for people to have their, visit www.haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk/legal-democratic-services/supporting-lives-connecting-people.

A decision will be taken in the autumn by the Leader of the County Council about how adult social care will be delivered in the future.