COUNTY NEWS: Sussex charity changes its name to raise awarness of brain injury

A charity, which provides support to anyone affected by acquired brain injury, has rebranded with a new name and logo to raise awareness about the amenities it offers to individuals and their families.

Headway East Sussex, formerly known as Headway Hurstwood Park, helps several hundred individuals and families impacted by brain injuries each year in East Sussex, Brighton and Hove and the West Sussex borders.

In addition to its new-found name, Headway East Sussex has launched a new logo that illustrates the five areas where the charity provides services and support, namely: Reassurance, Rehabilitation, Reablement, Respite and Rediscovering the future.

Michele Fleming, chief executive of Headway East Sussex, said: “Our new brand is a significant milestone for the charity and one that our staff and the people we work with feel very proud of.

“With more than 400 telephone calls from families and professionals in the last year alone, we have grown substantially since we began as an evening support group at Hurstwood Park Hospital in 1988.

“It has become ever more important to clearly define us as a charity independent from the NHS to drive fundraising initiatives and encourage support from the community.

“When the NHS moved its trauma service away from Hurstwood Park to Brighton last year, this was the right moment to update our charity’s brand.”

Headway East Sussex is affiliated to Headway UK, the national brain injury association.

The new name directly links the charity to the area that it serves and brings the name in line with the other regional Headway charities across the country.

Michele added: “Headway East Sussex provides a huge amount of support to individuals who have suffered a brain injury and their families.

“With more than 4,000 new admissions to hospital for brain injury each year in East Sussex, the range of support required has widened since the early days of the charity.

We hope that our new brand will help further raise awareness about the impact of brain injury and the need for our services throughout the community, and encourage people to think of us for their fundraising activities.”

