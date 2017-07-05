COUNTY NEWS: Sussex mum wins Catchphrase prize

A Sussex mum-of-two has won more than £30,000 after appearing on ITV gameshow Catchphrase.

The show, which filmed in November and aired last Saturday (July 1), saw mum Abby Doherty compete to guess the famous phrases appearing on a screen in front of her.

After some tough questions Abby to the final round and won £30,100 in prize money as well as an annual family pass to theme parks around the UK.

She said: “It was amazing, It must have been one of the funniest episodes. Stephen Mulhern is just amazing, he and the guy I was on with were playing off each other the whole time.

“There were a couple of difficult ones. There was one which seemed really obvious looking back on it, where there was a plane going down a ski slope. It was supposed to be ‘Jet Ski’, which was probably really easy, but I had the word plane stuck in my head so I couldn’t see it.

“My phone was going crazy and the whole of my Facebook newsfeed was just people posting photos of my face on the TV.

“We had a Catchphrase party, where we all watched the show and we were all in tears by the end of it.”

With her winnings, Abby is planning to take her husband Leigh and their daughters Madelyn, 11, and Ella-Ray, 9, on their first holiday as a family this August.

Abby said: “It’s all gone already but its gone on amazing things. We’re going on our first family holiday, I’m going to go to my friend’s wedding in Mexico, I got a new car and I was able to pay off all my debts.

“I said I wanted to make memories with it and we’re really excited for the holiday. We’re going to Dubai and then on to Mauritius. Me and my husband went to Mauritius for our honeymoon, but this is the first time we’ll go a family.”