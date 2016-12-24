COUNTY NEWS: Three rescued from fire at Sussex care home

Six residents were evacuated and three people were rescued after a fire broke out at a care home last night, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.
The fire in a ground floor bedroom at Hollywynd Rest Home in St Bololph’s Road, Worthing, led to one person being taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation, but no one else was harmed, a fire service spokesperson said.
Three crews from Worthing and Lancing attended the blaze, which is believed to have started accidentally, but the exact cause is unclear, the fire spokesperson added.
Firefighters rescued three people from the two-storey building, although the fire service could not specify if these people were residents.
A further six residents who were evacuated from the rest home were seen by paramedics as a precaution, the fire spokesperson said.
High pressure hose reels and covering jets were used to tackle the fire, with crews standing down at 11pm.